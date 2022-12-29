Lakefront neighborhood transforms into surreal frozen wonderland after blizzard's onslaught

A row of homes that usually have a picturesque front-row seat to the beauty of Lake Erie transformed into a frozen plateau after withstanding hours of a relentless onslaught by the bomb cyclone-fed blizzard last weekend.

The community of Crystal Beach, in the Ontario town of Fort Erie just across the water and border from Buffalo , found itself blasted by wind-blown spray off Lake Erie for hours as temperatures dipped into single digits, freezing all the water draped along the homes' lake-facing side.

TOPSHOT - A person walks by homes covered in ice at the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on December 28, 2022, following a massive snow storm that knocked out power in the area to thousands of residents. (Photo by Expand

After the storm settled, several homes along the beachfront were coated from roof to floor in a solid sheet of ice several inches thick, with layers upon layers of massive icicles hanging from the openings.

People walk by and photograph homes covered in ice at the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on December 28, 2022, following a massive snow storm that knocked out power in the area to thousands of residents. (Photo b Expand

The surreal site has since begun to melt as temperatures climbed into the 40s, with temperatures expected to remain above freezing for at least the next several days.

