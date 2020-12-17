Langhorne man sees Christmas display for first time after getting glasses to correct color blindness

A Langhorne man has spent countless hours every year setting up a huge holiday light display in his yard that people come from all over to see.

Ironically, he’s color blind. That changed Thursday when his family surprised him with a pair of glasses that corrected his color blindness.

It moves, it flashes, and the lights change to the music when you tune your radio to 92.1 while driving by. It's almost like a psychedelic holiday disco.

"This year, I added the spotlight on the roof," said Mark Harnishfeger. He spends all year long working on decorating his Langhorne home.

"It's a labor of love. I like to bring a lot of people cheers and joys during the holidays," he said. But what most people who drive by to see it don't know is that Mark doesn't see his work the way they do. He's color blind.

"All my life. I don't really notice it. I don’t think anything of it," said Harnishfeger.

Until a company that makes eyeglasses to correct certain color blindness saw an article in the local paper about his holiday show and contacted the family.

"He said hey we saw the article and we really think it'd be a cool idea for Christmas if we decided to send us a pair of Enchroma glasses to try on and see this whole display in color," said Harnishfeger’s son Justin.

Mark tried on the glasses Thursday for the first time.

"I do see a difference. They're brighter. The reds and greens definitely stand out a bit more. It's very nice. Very cool," said Mark. He says the glasses will truly come in handy next year when he does this all over again.

"That's always one of the big challenges. I have to call one of them in the other room and say does this look right, is this the right color, is this red? So that's what I deal with all the time. It's a headache. Hopefully, this will make things a little easier," said Harnishfeger.

