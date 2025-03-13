Expand / Collapse search

Route 422 reopens after large brush fire in Montgomery County

Published  March 13, 2025 8:40pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia
    • Crews are tackling a brush fire in Montgomery County Thursday evening.
    • Route 422 Eastbound was closed due to the fire, but has since reopened.

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., P.a. - Montgomery County fire crews are tackling a brush fire Thursday night. 

A popular route in the area closed, but has reopened.

What we know:

At around 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery Counry dispatch confirmed a brush fire near Valley Forge park. 

SKYFOX was live over the scene at Valley and Bratton Drive. 

All lanes on Route US 422 eastbound between the Oaks/Audubon exit and PA 363 at Audubon/Trooper exit were closed. As of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, all lanes reopened.

The Source: The information in this story is from Montgomery County fire personnel. 

NewsMontgomery County