Route 422 reopens after large brush fire in Montgomery County
LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., P.a. - Montgomery County fire crews are tackling a brush fire Thursday night.
A popular route in the area closed, but has reopened.
What we know:
At around 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Montgomery Counry dispatch confirmed a brush fire near Valley Forge park.
SKYFOX was live over the scene at Valley and Bratton Drive.
All lanes on Route US 422 eastbound between the Oaks/Audubon exit and PA 363 at Audubon/Trooper exit were closed. As of 9:15 p.m. Thursday, all lanes reopened.
The Source: The information in this story is from Montgomery County fire personnel.