Large explosion sparks house fire as man airlifted to hospital in Ocean County: officials

A man required a medevac after officials say a large explosion erupted from a house in Ocean County early Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called out to a home on Neptune Drive in Stafford Township around midnight.

The explosion developed into a house fire, according to officials, who say the cause is still unknown.

A hole in the roof could be seen as law enforcement surveyed the property later in the day.

Officials say a man was transported to a local hospital but helicopter, but his condition is not known.