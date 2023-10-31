Large explosion sparks house fire as man airlifted to hospital in Ocean County: officials
article
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A man required a medevac after officials say a large explosion erupted from a house in Ocean County early Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called out to a home on Neptune Drive in Stafford Township around midnight.
The explosion developed into a house fire, according to officials, who say the cause is still unknown.
A hole in the roof could be seen as law enforcement surveyed the property later in the day.
Officials say a man was transported to a local hospital but helicopter, but his condition is not known.