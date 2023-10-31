94-year-old father and son rolled over, killed by car on driveway in Montgomery County: police
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - What appears to be a freak accident has tragically claimed the life of an elderly father and his son Monday morning in Montgomery County.
Police say the 94-year-old father's vehicle rolled backwards, striking and killing him at home on Pembree Terrace in Bala Cynwyd.
It continued to roll down the driveway, where it fatally hit his 68-year-old son.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Woman charged in deadly shooting of SEPTA bus driver may be linked other incidents on SEPTA property: source
- 'Suspicious' man with knife arrested, van searched outside South Jersey school: police
- Pennsylvania police warn of drug-infused 'candy' with familiar packaging ahead of Halloween
No further details have been released as an investigation is underway.