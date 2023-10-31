Expand / Collapse search
94-year-old father and son rolled over, killed by car on driveway in Montgomery County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - What appears to be a freak accident has tragically claimed the life of an elderly father and his son Monday morning in Montgomery County.

Police say the 94-year-old father's vehicle rolled backwards, striking and killing him at home on Pembree Terrace in Bala Cynwyd.

It continued to roll down the driveway, where it fatally hit his 68-year-old son.

No further details have been released as an investigation is underway.