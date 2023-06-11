I-95 collapse: Here are some alternate routes as parts of interstate remain closed
PHILADELPHIA - An overpass collapse has completely shut down parts of Interstate 95, causing major traffic concerns for drivers commuting in and out of Philadelphia.
All north and southbound lanes are closed for about 3 to 4 miles between Bridge Street and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia as of Sunday afternoon, with several closures and delays expected for at least days to come.
Here are some alternate ways to get into the city ahead of the work week:
Coming northbound:
- Take I-476 to PATP East to Philadelphia Bensalem Route 1
- Take I-676 west to I-76 west to Boulevard North to Woodhaven Road
- Avoid Aramingo Avenue unless you live there
- Take Delaware Memorial or Commodore Barry in New Jersey, then New Jersey Turnpike North to Exit 6 and back into Pennsylvania in Bensalem
Coming southbound :
- Exit Woodhaven to Boulevard South to I-76 east to CC
- Take PATP west to I-476 South to I-76 East to CC
- Only use Academy Road if you live in neighborhood
- Take Burlington Bristol or Turnpike Connector Bridge into New Jersey, then either New Jersey Turnpike or I-295 South to the Ben Franklin, Commodore Barry or Delaware Memorial Bridge