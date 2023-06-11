I-95 collapse: Here are some alternate routes as parts of interstate remain closed

An overpass collapse has completely shut down parts of Interstate 95, causing major traffic concerns for drivers commuting in and out of Philadelphia.

All north and southbound lanes are closed for about 3 to 4 miles between Bridge Street and Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia as of Sunday afternoon, with several closures and delays expected for at least days to come.

Here are some alternate ways to get into the city ahead of the work week:

Coming northbound:

Take I-476 to PATP East to Philadelphia Bensalem Route 1

Take I-676 west to I-76 west to Boulevard North to Woodhaven Road

Avoid Aramingo Avenue unless you live there

Take Delaware Memorial or Commodore Barry in New Jersey, then New Jersey Turnpike North to Exit 6 and back into Pennsylvania in Bensalem

Coming southbound :