I-95 Philadelphia collapse: SEPTA adds, modifies lines and service to ease commuting troubles

SEPTA is reaching out to the public, in the advent of the collapse of a portion of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, and stepping up with added capacity in rail lines, as well as additional changes and modifications in service, in the hope to alleviate traffic headaches while I-95 is rebuilt.

During a late afternoon press conference with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, General Manager and CEO of SEPTA, Leslie Richards stated that they are adding capacity to the Trenton, West Trenton and Fox Chase lines, which, simply put, SEPTA is adding additional cars to scheduled trains on those lines.

Additionally, SEPTA is going to bus the Cynwyd line, allowing for more staff to handle the Trenton line.

Beginning Monday morning, there will be free parking at the Fern Rock, Fox Chase and Torresdale lots. There is free parking at all SEPTA-owned regional rail lots and at the Frankford Transportation Center.

SEPTA will allow passengers on regional rail to pay their fare with a credit card on board and conductors will help passengers to that end.

SEPTA is also working with unions to increase staffing. Richards stated that SEPTA has not regained the ridership pre-COVID, and encouraged those needing alternative travel arrangements to seek SEPTA ridership.

And, SEPTA is opening their call-center Monday morning at 6 a.m. Anyone with questions about SEPTA service can call 215-580-7800 for more information. People are also encouraged to check SEPTA’s website for info, here, or use their various very active Twitter accounts.