Latte and Marshmallow Moon: Oreo to debut 4 new flavors

There will be no shortage of weird and hopefully wonderful Oreo cookie varieties to try this summer.

In announcing the return of its "fan-favorite" S'mores flavor -- available as of Tuesday -- Oreo has announced the release dates of four other cookie varieties hitting shelves in the coming months.

One of the first, due sometime in June, will be the Oreo Thins Latte flavor: a permanent addition to the Oreo Thins lineup said to "bring the spirit of your local barista to the cookie aisle," per a press release.

Up next in mid-June are the commemorative Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies, to be released ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Each cookie will be stamped with one of three designs (a moon, a rocket, or an astronaut) and feature purplish, marshmallow-flavored crème. The cookies will also come in glow-in-the-dark packaging, along with a commemorative sticker set.

Oreo's next offering-- Mint Chocolate Chip-flavored Oreos -- will debut in mid-July as part of a partnership with Baskin Robbins. "[The] cookies will be the perfect treat to beat the summertime heat," the press release reads, adding that the cookies will contain both "mint and chocolate flavored cremes with chocolate chips."

And finally, as we look toward fall, Oreo will debut its Maple Crème cookies in late August, featuring maple-flavored crème sandwiched between golden Oreo wafers.

Varieties are said to be available "wherever Oreo cookies are sold, while supplies last," according to the release.

