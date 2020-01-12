Laura H. Carnell Elementary to reopen Monday, Jan. 13 for students and staff

article

The Laura H. Carnell Elementary school will open for students and staff Monday, January 13, school officials said.

The school closed December 20, 2019 due to asbestos found on the property.

School officials stated that repairs had been made and testing completed showed the building was safe for students and staff to return.

Work on asbestos found at Alexander McClure Elementary School is ongoing. District officials anticipate reopening that school Wednesday, January 15. Pre-K classes are expected to return Tuesday, January 21.

School district officials say results of air quality tests will be on the Philadelphia School District’s website. To find those results, click here.

