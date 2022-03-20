Police searching for driver who fatally struck man in Willingboro, prosecutor says

article

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina is asking for the public's help identifying the driver who fatally struck a man in Willingboro on Friday.

According to Coffina's office, a man in his 30s was killed just after 2 a.m. on Garfield Drive near Eastbrook Lane.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead a short time later, the prosecutor's office says.

According to authorities, the man died from "massive internal injuries."

"This case is being actively investigated, and we are appealing to anyone who has relevant information to contact us immediately," Coffina said. "It’s likely that somebody out there knows the details of what occurred, along with the identity of the driver who struck this man and fled without seeking assistance, leaving him in the roadway to die."

Anyone with information is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter