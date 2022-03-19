Palmyra man fatally shot while sitting in living room, authorities say

article

A 48-year-old man living in Palmyra, New Jersey, was shot and killed while sitting in his home, according to authorities.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Department Cheif Meghan Campbell made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Timothy Thomas was sitting in his living room in his home on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue when shots were fired into the home around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, Thomas was struck in the chest and taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

One of Thomas' relatives was sitting in the same room when the shooting happened and they were not injured, police say.

Investigators believe there were multiple shooters who fled on foot towards the Delaware River, according to police.

Authorities say no arrests were made the investigation is active.

