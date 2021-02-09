Defense attorney Charles Peruto announces run as Republican for Philadelphia DA

Philadelphia defense attorney Charles Peruto Jr. has announced he will run as a Republican against Larry Krasner in May's election for DA.

Peruto says Krasner has been too soft on crime and he intends to change that if elected.

"If you don't believe punishment is a deterrent to crime, then leave because you're stupid. Crimes must have consequences. They don't right now," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Peruto also claimed he is more fit for the job because he was born and raised in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the district attorney's office says it is moving forward with the expansion of the Early Bail Review Program starting on March 1.

The program will hold hearings to determine whether someone must remain in custody pretrial if their bail is $250,000 or less.

The DA’s office says this is a safe way to lower the jail population.

Philadelphia DA Krasner expands Early Bail Review Program to make pre-trial more fair

