At least $12,000 in Nike, Adidas apparel stolen from storage unit in South Jersey
MEDFORD, N.J. - Police are investigating a storage until burglary in Medford, and are looking to identify those responsible.
What we know:
An unknown suspect pulled up to a storage unit on Hartford Road around 11 p.m. April 23. Officers were called to the scene several hours later.
Police say the suspect cut a lock off one of the containers, then stole Nike and Adidas apparel worth $12,000.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details about the burglary, including any possible suspect descriptions.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Medford Township Police.