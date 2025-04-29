Expand / Collapse search

At least $12,000 in Nike, Adidas apparel stolen from storage unit in South Jersey

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 29, 2025 9:49am EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A $12,000 burglary is being investigated in Medford.
    • Police say a suspect broke into a storage unit and stole sports apparel.

MEDFORD, N.J. - Police are investigating a storage until burglary in Medford, and are looking to identify those responsible.

What we know:

An unknown suspect pulled up to a storage unit on Hartford Road around 11 p.m. April 23. Officers were called to the scene several hours later.

Police say the suspect cut a lock off one of the containers, then stole Nike and Adidas apparel worth $12,000.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the burglary, including any possible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Medford Township Police.

New JerseyNewsCrime & Public Safety