At least $12,000 in Nike, Adidas apparel stolen from storage unit in South Jersey

The Brief A $12,000 burglary is being investigated in Medford. Police say a suspect broke into a storage unit and stole sports apparel.



Police are investigating a storage until burglary in Medford, and are looking to identify those responsible.

What we know:

An unknown suspect pulled up to a storage unit on Hartford Road around 11 p.m. April 23. Officers were called to the scene several hours later.

Police say the suspect cut a lock off one of the containers, then stole Nike and Adidas apparel worth $12,000.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the burglary, including any possible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.