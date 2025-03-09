At least 8 injured in major accident in Glassboro: officials

article

The Brief An accident occurred on Route 55 in Glassboro Sunday afternoon, officials say. At least eight people, including children, have been injured.



An investigation is underway after officials say a ‘major’ accident occurred in Glassboro Sunday.

What we know:

According to Gloucester County Emergency Management, the accident happened on Rt. 55 northbound at mile 47.8, just before Exit 48, Ellis St.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at the scene to assist.

Emergency management says at least eight people, ranging from children to adults, were injured in the crash. They say some of the victims are critical.

The highway is expected to be closed while the scene is under investigation.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected in Elk Township, Clayton and Glassboro.