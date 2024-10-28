Legacy of Philadelphia Union's Holden Trent will live on as organ donor, family says

The sports community is mourning the tragic loss of Philadelphia goalkeeper Holden Trent, whose life is being honored in a very special way.

"He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance," the Philadelphia Union said in a statement.

Trent died on Saturday at the age of 25 after he was briefly hospitalized on Thursday.

His cause of death has yet to be released, but his family says the young player made the "selfless decision" to become an organ donor.

"Holden's choice to become an organ donor is a powerful testament to his compassion and giving nature," the family posted to social media on Monday.

They say the organ donation process is already underway , an honor that gives them "immense comfort."