Lehigh County woman missing after responding to a rideshare request, police say

Authorities in Lehigh County are searching for a woman who was last leaving her apartment building to pick up a rideshare service request.

According to investigators, 58-year-old Eleanor Camacho left the 1100 block of South Cedar Crest Boulevard around 5 p.m. Thursday in a silver Buick SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate of KXV-7108.

Camacho is described as 5-foot-4, 185 pounds with brown wavy hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Camacho's whereabouts or the driver of the vehicle should contact Salisbury Township detectives at 610-797-1447 or dial 911.

