Lemons to legislation: NJ bill would let kids operate lemonade stands without permits

A New Jersey father and son are working to ensure every child can experience the sweet taste of entrepreneurship — at no cost or penalty.

The idea was born when Joshua Chiaravalloti was in the second grade.

While conducting research for a current events class, Joshua noticed stories in the news about kids' lemonade stands being shut down for lacking city-approved permits. That’s when he looked to his dad for help.

“Anytime that any child comes to you with a problem and says, ‘Can you fix it?’ — especially when it’s one of your own — you’re inspired,” Joshua’s father, Nicholas Chiaravalloti, told FOX 29.

Nicholas, who represents, Hudson County as a New Jersey assembly member, started looking into lemonade stands as a vehicle for entrepreneurship and encouraging young people to understand financial literacy.

Joshua Chiaravalloti and his father, New Jersey Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti, appear on Good Day Weekend.

Then, in 2018, Nicholas helped introduced legislation to ensure temporary businesses run by anyone under the age of 18 are protected in the Garden State.

The bill was reintroduced in 2020, and is up for a full vote Monday in the New Jersey Assembly.

Nicholas told FOX 29 that the bill, which has bipartisan support, is expected to pass.

The father-son duo hopes to have the bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy by summertime.

