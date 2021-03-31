Levittown man arrested, charged after attempting to meet with minor girl, Bensalem police say

article

A man Bensalem police say arranged to meet with an 11-year-old girl for oral sex has been arrested Wednesday.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Jonathan Savino, of Levittown, was picked up on the 4200 block of Neshaminy Boulevard Wednesday morning, around 10.

Savino reportedly arranged to meet with an 11-year-old girl through the online app Addchat. Officials said he arrived at the address with money and a bottle of liquor, but was met by undercover detectives.

Savino is charged with attempted indecent deviant sexual intercourse, attempted unlawful contact with a minor and other related charges. He has been arraigned and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $750,000 bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter