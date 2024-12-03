Live-in boyfriend charged with murder of Pleasantville woman

article

A New Jersey man is facing murder charges for the killing of his girlfriend, who investigators say was found beaten to death at the couple's home Monday night.

Officers from the Pleasantville Police Department were called to a Pleasantville home around 1 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female.

Investigators say 25-year-old Leslianet Quintana-Betencourt was pronounced dead at the home from "blunt force injuries."

Her live-in boyfriend, 26-year-old Boris Lainez-Rosales, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities have not speculated publicly about what lead to the alleged murder of Quintana-Betencourt.

Lainez-Rosales is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.