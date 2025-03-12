Live turtle found in Pennsylvania man's pants at NJ airport

The Brief A man was found concealing a live turtle in his pants at airport security. The live turtle was about 5 inches long, and wrapped in a small blue towel. The unharmed turtle was taken into possession by Port Authority Police.



A "turtle-y" shocking discovery was made at a local airport last week!

What we know:

A Pennsylvania man was caught with a live turtle in his pants by TSA officers at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 7.

After a body scanner triggered an alarm near the man's groin, officers gave him a pat-down, then asked if he was hiding something in his pants.

The man then pulled out a 5-inch-long turtle wrapped in a small blue towel.

He told officers it was a red-earred slider turtle.

Port Authority Police took possession of the turtle and questioned the man, who missed his flight and was escorted out of security by police.

The turtle was not harmed during the debacle, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

"We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage," said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. However, I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants."