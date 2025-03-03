Loaded guns found at Philadelphia airport security 2 days in a row

The Brief Two men attempted to bring loaded guns through security at Philadelphia airport this weekend. Both guns were 9mm with several loaded bullets. One of them was arrested at security, while both will face hefty fines.



It was a busy couple of days for TSA officers in Philadelphia this past weekend.

What we know:

Two men were stopped from bringing loaded guns onto their flights at Philadelphia International Airport for two days in a row.

The first was stopped at security with a 9mm gun loaded with six bullets on Saturday.

The next day, another 9mm gun was found with 15 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The second man, who was allowed to exit the airport, was also in possession of three gun magazines with 45 additional bullets.

The first man was arrested by Philadelphia police at the airport, and his gun was confiscated.

What's next:

Both men face federal financial penalties that could cost thousands of dollars.

"It is disappointing to continue to see travelers bring their firearms to our checkpoints," said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director.

What you can do:

Travelers are urged not to attempt to bring loaded guns through security.

"The proper way to do it is to make sure it’s unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter," Spero said. "The airline will ensure it is transported in the belly of the aircraft so that nobody has access to it during a flight."