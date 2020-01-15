Local animal shelter volunteers sew items for animals affected by Australia bushfires

Finding Shelter Animal Rescue in King of Prussia is a long way from Australia but inside a house on Spring Ridge Road volunteers are sewing up a storm to help the animals affected by the devastating wildfires. They are making pouches for baby kangaroos, wallabies, koalas, wombats and bats.

"We figured to put our talents to use. We would make things to help the wildlife rescuers, who are right in the middle of these fires saving these animals," Founder Grace Kelly Herbert told FOX 29.

Ben Campanella adopted two dogs from Finding Shelter. He and his wife have been volunteering ever since.

"It's devastating, the human toll, the toll on wildlife, all the animals. It's unfathomable what's going on. You wish you could make it stop but you can't, so you try to find another avenue to do some good," he explained.

Sherly Gibbs is a wildlife rehab volunteer. She plans to travel to Australia to deliver the pouches and help out.

"For me, it's very a personal issue. I've been to Australia a couple of times and I've had the opportunity with volunteering with wildlife over there," she said.

For more information on the Finding Shelter Animal Rescue, please click here.

