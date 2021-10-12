Local counties see demand for COVID booster shots

FOX 29 has learned vaccine booster shots in Montgomery and Chester counties are far outpacing first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Boosters shots have been approved for older and vulnerable Americans along with frontline workers. A spokesperson for the Montgomery County government tells FOX 29 from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, the county injected 500 booster shots.

Chester County reports in the past month they’ve seen nearly twice as many boosters as total first and second doses.

At the Deliverance Church in North Philadelphia where the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is vaccinating, the story changes. Consortium founder, Dr. Ala Stanford, says more residents are asking for first and second doses of vaccine.

"People are really looking at what their reasons are for not getting vaccinated and saying is it worth me losing my job. Folks are saying I may not want it, but I need to support my family," Dr. Stanford said.

Joyce Jackson, 73, of Brewerytown, rolled up her sleeve Tuesday for a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine. She says "I think it’s safer to get it than not, and it’s a protection from getting covid."

Philadelphia’s Health Department reports more than 70 percent of adults are now fully vaccinated.

