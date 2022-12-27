Local healthcare facilities see rise in wait times as 'tripledemic' continues to rage

Healthcare experts are anticipating an increase in cases of COVID and seasonal illnesses associated with the so-called ‘tripledemic’ as the holiday season brings family and friends together.

Dr. Heather Osher, Medical Director of Patient First, says her facility is seeing increased wait times as more fall ill. To avoid overcrowding, Osher says it's important to keep tabs on their website.

"I tell people, as far as Patient First, you can always go on the website and see if the center is busy right now," Osher said.

People who fall ill should try to avoid large crowds to prevent spreading their sickness. As such, Dr. Osher suggests taking advantage of telehealth to talk to a healthcare provider about treatments.

"They’ll go on here real time with the camera and the computer, talk to them and diagnose, and we can do it all the computer electronically," Osher said.

While the passing of illness remains prevalent this winter, pharmacies are facing a shortage of over-the-counter and prescription medications to help alleviate patient's symptoms.

"It’s been a nightmare for the last few months getting in all children’s products," said Kourtney Chichilitti, a Pharmacist at Parkway Pharmacy.

On Tuesday night Parkway Pharmacy had only about 100 bottles of Children’s Motrin for families in need.