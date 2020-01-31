Local kids rally to raise money for prosthetic leg for 12-year-old cancer survivor

A Montgomery County community is rallying around a 12-year-old boy who is in need of a prosthetic leg after losing it in his fight with a rare bone cancer.

Following months of intense cancer treatment, Jacob Orlick underwent major orthopedic surgery at CHOP to amputate his leg earlier this month.

"I went to my surgery, I was very scared, nervous and they did their job and I was out," Jacob Orlick told FOX 29.

His classmates hosted a basketball tournament Friday to help raise money for his recovery.

He is truly inspiring people around the community which is the reason why they banded together to put this fundraiser on today," his mom, Cindy Driban, said.



A community is coming together to raise money for a 12-year-old boy.

Humbled by his classmates' generosity, Jacob looks forward to getting fit for his prosthetic as soon as possible.

Advertisement

"It’s hard because I know that I’m not like normal people right now, but in a couple of months I will have my leg and I’m cancer-free and that makes me feel a lot better," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. If you wish to donate, please click here.

__

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP