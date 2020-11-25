Local man surprises two Philly families with refrigerators stocked with food for Thanksgiving

Adam McNeil was out Wednesday afternoon shopping, but he wasn't shopping for himself. He surprised two families with refrigerators stocked with food for Thanksgiving.

"We giving out two refrigerators today filled with food. I'm giving out a month supply of diapers and a month supply of baby food," he said to his followers on social media.

He went live on Instagram while inside a Wynnefield ShopRite in West Philly to pick and announce two winners of a giveaway he organized.

He wants to spread some love and help to single moms for the holiday. The second winner was actually in the store picking up a few things when McNeil called her name. Tytiana Calderon, 22, says she is grateful, excited, and still in disbelief.

"I was putting some things in my cart and I was watching his live at the same time and I seen he was in aisle eight. So I walked over and that's when he was drawing the names and he pulled out my name. I’m like yo’ that's crazy. That's God," she said.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to Calderon this evening when McNeill delivered the fridge and food.

"It's actually a big help with the diapers the food and the baby food and stuff. I have three younger boys. I have a 3-year old, a 1-year-old, and an infant," she said. McNeil has been on a continuous mission to give back.

"We are making this blessing toward the end of the month so hopefully it's an incentive for individuals to save if they're on public assistance. The money you've saved hard for Thanksgiving go ahead save it a little longer and spend it on something beautiful for Christmas,” he said.

McNeil showed FOX 29 bags of meats, fresh produce, snacks, and of course, a turkey he hopes will serve as a blessing.

"There's nothing that I want from this other than to pay it forward and to think about how you can bless somebody else," said McNeil.

