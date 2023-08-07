Local 'mullet kid' vying for your vote in final round of Kids Mullet Championship

Mullets are making a comeback thanks to some mini hair enthusiasts bringing the party to the front and back!

Montgomery County's Rory Ehlirch is just one of 25 battling it out in the final round of the 2023 Kids Mullet Championship.

The 6-year-old got his first mullet in 2022 when he asked his barber for the iconic haircut. His barber asked if he was sure, then turned to mom for permission.

A year later, and Rory styles his mullet every day with gel and hair spray.

MORE HEADLINES:

He's even known as 'The Mullet Kid" around town - a title fit for a mullet champion!

And if he wins, Rory only wants one thing.

"I would buy my sister an alpca," the sweet younger brother said.

Voting for the final round is now open, closing Friday at midnight.