Local nonprofit aims to eradicate the stigma against mental health in the Black community

Mental health experts say that more people are seeking therapy now than ever before. There's just one issue: there aren't enough therapists. One local family therapist is working to solve that issue by using her expertise to provide people with free mental health classes through a non-profit organization that works to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

Farida Boyer, Executive Director and Co-founder of The Black Brain Campaign, is a family therapist who's made it her life's mission to emphasize the importance of mental health, especially within the Black community. She even designated October 10 as World Mental Health Day.

"We just had our gala, and it was close to 300 people who attended, which was amazing. So, now they can put the word out about mental health and the importance of mental health so that people in our community have the resources and get what they need," said Boyer.

Boyer says the pandemic and the increase in violence across the city has caused a spike in depression and anxiety, especially among people living in areas where mental health resources are scarce and crime is prevalent. Although Boyer says progress has been made, there's still one substantial issue that stands in the way of people getting the help they need and deserve.

"There's not enough of us," she said.

The Black Brain Campaign is working to change that by training clinicians to get their license so that they can work under major insurance companies, which will ultimately give more people access to therapy.

"We train master's level clinicians to get their license because they cannot be part of a panel like Independence Blue Cross or Aetna if they don't have a license. So we want to make sure they're licensed clinicians getting supervision by culturally competent licensed therapists," said Boyer.

The Black Brain Campaign provides people with 12 free mental health sessions to jumpstart people's mental health journeys. For more information on how you can get in touch with a licensed therapist through The Black Brain Campaign, go to TheBlackBrainCampaign.org or visit their Instagram.