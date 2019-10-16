Local police K-9s finalists in national competition to win fully outfitted SUV

Two local police departments are finalists in a national competition to win a fully outfitted SUV for their K-9 unit.

K-9s Kobi and Rookie are pulling out all the stops for a big opportunity. They are up for a chance to win a brand new Chevy Tahoe.

The City of Burlington and Lower Merion are finalists in the national competition hosted by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s. The group provides protective vests to police dogs across the country, including the ones worn by Kobi and Rookie.

"She gives 110 percent. There is no stopping this dog," Lower Merion Police Officer Jeffrey Seamans said. "Back in January, we had a missing special needs child. We had about 15 officers out looking for this child. Within 10 minutes, Rookie was on the scene and we located kid 10 minutes later."

If you want to vote, please click here.