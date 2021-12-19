Local small businesses thriving during holiday rush despite pandemic, supply chain issues

You may be one of the people hoping to get those last few perfect gifts before Christmas.

Christmas Village has been feeling the heat of the pandemic as many vendors have been dealing with supply chain issues.

Still, their outside format has made it so they can open up shop and thrive in what's been a difficult year for small business.

Bags in hands, people took to the shops in Suburban Square in year two of Christmas in COVID times.

Shopper Benjamin Smith said it’s been kind of chaotic.

"Recently I’m starting to see a lot more people out and about," Smith said.

Shoppers hunt for unique last minute Christmas gifts at Christmas Village in LOVE Park.

Many shoppers canceled their plans because of the rise in positive COVID cases.

"Delivering, but I sent a lot, I’m really prepared," Janice Blumethal said.

The weekend before Christmas was still one of the busiest of the year for El Quatzal.

"There’s not been too much of a significant difference that I’ve noticed because it’s still very busy," Sales Associate Mirabelle Gallagher said.

"Everyone’s coming out and doing their shopping. I always say this is the ultimate gift shop because you can find gifts for everyone here."

Meanwhile, in Center City the sidewalks were packed with people.

"We all work in retail so it’s just been crazy," Michelle Slaughter said. "We all just got off working and everyone’s shopping."

Marseille Imports owner Adam Grode brings in their products from around the world.

He says he’s had to take down his Etsy because he couldn’t guarantee delivery times, but he’s thankful they were able to set up shop again this year.

"We’ve had crazy supply chain issues," Grode said. "Believe it or not we’ve been here since Black Friday but only just last week we got all of our stock in. For those weeks leading up to it we were selling odds and ends everything we could and can sell."

If you still need to get some shopping done Christmas village will open at 11 am and wrap up around 8 every day leading up to Christmas.

