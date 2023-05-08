Lockdown lifted at North Philadelphia school after gun goes off inside boy's bathroom, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident at a North Philadelphia school that resulted in a temporary lockdown on Monday.

Authorities say the incident happened at the E Washington Rhodes School on W Clearfield Street in the North Philadelphia section of the city.

Police say a firearm was discharged in a boy's bathroom inside the school.

According to officials, the school was immediately placed on lockdown around 11:15 a.m. after the gun went off in the bathroom.

Authorities say no students or staff members were injured.

Police say the lockdown was lifted after officials determined there was no imminent threat to students and staff.

The gun was recovered and removed from the school building by Philadelphia police, law enforcement says.

The School District of Philadelphia released a statement, in part, saying, "The possession of weapons and firearms is prohibited from being on any District property. The firearm was removed from the building by PPD, and the incident is being handled in accordance with District policy."

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.