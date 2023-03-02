Lockdown lifted at South Philadelphia school where live round was found in gym

article

Philadelphia police officials say the South Philadelphia school placed on a lockdown was given the all-clear after officers and K9 inspected the situation.

About an hour earlier, the Stanton School was placed on a lockdown after a live round was found inside the school building.

Officials said the incident happened Thursday morning, around 11:30, on the 900 block of South 17th Street.

School district police placed the school on the lockdown after someone found a live round on the gym floor, inside the school.

Philadelphia police, with K9, inspected the premises and cleared the incident around 12:40 Thursday afternoon.