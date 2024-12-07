Loss prevention officer stabbed by suspect after attempted retail theft in Montgomery County shop: officials

article

A loss prevention officer in a shopping center in Wyncote nearly died after he was stabbed during an encounter with a male suspect.

The violent encounter unfolded Friday evening, around 6:30, at a store at Greenleaf at Cheltenham Shopping Center, officials with Cheltenham Township police said.

The male suspect was in the store earlier in the day and attempted a theft. He was stopped by security and left the store, authorities said.

The male suspect returned around 6:30, armed with a knife and stabbed the officer multiple times, before taking off with a woman.

The loss prevention officer sustained life-threatening injuries.

The duo fled the scene on foot, heading toward Philadelphia.

The officer was rushed to an area trauma center and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and a darker shirt underneath. He had on a dark hood, dark-colored pants with red and white vertical stripes on the legs, dark-colored shoes and was carrying a black backpack. He had a thin build and a mustache.

Investigators are working to identify the woman he was with, saying she is a "potential witness."

Anyone with any information regarding the two people sought, or the incident is urged to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600 extension 499 or through email at PoliceTips@cheltenhampa.gov.