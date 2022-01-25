Lottery scratch-off ticket wins $5 million in Bensalem

article

A lucky person is several million dollars richer today!

A Wawa in Bensalem sold a $5 million winning scratch-off ticket.

The Wawa is located on the 1800 block of Street Road in Bensalem and will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket sold is a $5 Million Money Maker, which costs $50 to play in order to win the top prize of $5 million.

Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter