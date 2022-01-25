Lottery scratch-off ticket wins $5 million in Bensalem
article
BENSALEM, Pa. - A lucky person is several million dollars richer today!
A Wawa in Bensalem sold a $5 million winning scratch-off ticket.
The Wawa is located on the 1800 block of Street Road in Bensalem and will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket sold is a $5 Million Money Maker, which costs $50 to play in order to win the top prize of $5 million.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
____
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement