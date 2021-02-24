Lottery ticket winning $4.68 million sold in Montgomery County

article

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $4.68 million was sold in Montgomery County.

The Match 6 Lotto jackpot, from the Tuesday, February 23, drawing, was the eighth largest jackpot in PA Lottery history.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 1-3-4-13-17-26, to win the $4.68 million jackpot prize.

It was sold at a BJ’s Wholesale Club on the 200-C block of Mill Road, Oaks, which earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

More than 110,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

