Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Philadelphia sold a ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Lukoil on the 4400 block of North Broad Street.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn. Those numbers were 12-22-54-66-69, and the red Powerball 15 to win $100,000.

According to officials, without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The store itself earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

