Lottery winner surprises random mom with $200 gift card on Mother's Day

A Franklin Park mother shopping Sunday at Target walked out with more than just the diapers on her list.

A young man she had never met before handed her a $200 gift card and told her he just wanted to bless a mom on Mother's Day with something unexpected.

"With everything kind of going on in the world, and you just hear so much negative news, I really just wanted people to feel inspired and feel like you know, hey maybe I can do something too to spread that joy," said Nicole Domitro.

Domitro snapped a photo of herself with the Good Samaritan in Target. Turns out, he's Manuel Franco -- the 24-year-old man from West Allis, Wisconsin who won the $768 million Powerball jackpot last month.

At a press conference after winning the jackpot, Franco said he bought $10 worth of tickets at a gas station, feeling lucky, and that he had less than a thousand dollars in his bank account. Now, he's on a mission to give back.