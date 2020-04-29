Love From Philly: 3-day virtual music festival raises funds for music community

Philadelphia's first-ever virtual music and arts festival will take place the first weekend of May in an effort to provide support to the city's creative community.

Love From Philly was created to " bring help, hope, inspiration, resources and love to Philly’s Music community" and will showcase some of the most talented artists in the region beginning May 1 through May 3.

Beyond providing entertainment, the virtual festival will donate 100% of its proceeds to grants for the city's musician and music venue workers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an especially difficult time for those in the music and arts community due to shut downs and stay-at-home orders making it nearly impossible for them to create a sustainable income.

While the lineup is subject to change, each day of the festival will be themed as follows:

Friday, May 1: Busking on Broad

Advertisement

Saturday, May 2: Jazz Fest

Sunday, May 3: Sounds of Philadelphia

Among the talent listed in the lineup provided by festival officials, John Oates of Philadelphia's famous Hall & Oates, Kurt Vile, Erick Slick of Dr. Dog, Cosmo Baker, Nick Bockrath of Cage the Elephant, Lauren Hart, G. Love, and many other big names will perform.

To find out more information about the Love From Philly 3-day virtual music and arts festival, you can visit the website here.

RELATED COVERAGE:

2 NJ residents make 'remarkable' recovery after ground-breaking plasma transfusions

NJ boy commended for asking for food donations instead of birthday gifts

NJ teachers get creative, broadcast classes during pandemic

Coronavirus rates stabilizing, parts of US may be able to open in next few weeks: CDC

New Jersey to work with Pa, Del. and other states to reopen post-pandemic

New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP