Loved ones react to CHOP doctor's tragic death, cyclist community pushes for safety

Family, friends, and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia community are mourning a young doctor who cared for children, who was fatally struck while riding her bike in Center City on Wednesday night.

The family of 30-year-old Barbara Ann Friedes returned to the scene on Thursday afternoon, alongside a growing memorial.

Over the phone, Friedes’ brother tells FOX 29 she had a pure heart, always put others before herself, and was working to make other lives better who were dealt with difficult situations.

Dr. Avis Chenboulter dropped off flowers and a sign on behalf of her daughter who she says is friends with Friedes, and a colleague at CHOP.

"She had a lot more to give," says Dr. Chenboulter. "She’s the same age as my daughter so we wanted to do something because it’s a life cut short. She had a lot of potential."

Police say around 7 p.m., Friedes was riding in the bike lane on Spruce Street, with her helmet on. She passed through the intersection with 18th Street when she was hit by a 69-year-old driver in the bike lane, who also struck two other parked vehicles.

The driver’s identity has not been released. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, but so far, no charges have been filed.

In a statement, CHOP said Friedes was a Chief Resident, a beacon of light, and loved by so many.

Ryan Cooperman witnessed the aftermath.

"It was so tragic to see what I saw, this woman on the ground," says Cooperman. "We really need pylons going down the busy streets in the city, Spruce, Walnut, you know, whatever it is, we really need pylons to protect bikers."

The bike lane - heavily used by cyclists - was busy all day Thursday, as many stopped by to pay their respects and leave flowers.

"We’re going to keep calling for the city to rethink through how it’s ensuring the safety of cyclists, pedestrians, drivers and transit riders," says Chris Gale, Executive Director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

Gale says City Council recently passed the budget without full funding for Vision Zero, which is the city’s commitment to getting zero traffic deaths by 2030.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas released a statement on Thursday saying he "opposed" the budget cuts, and wrote in part, "Enforcement alone isn’t enough. We must fund and implement preventative measures like protected bike lanes, daylighted intersections, and curb extensions. This advocacy will continue when Council returns to session and considers the next fiscal year budget. We know what works – let’s do it."

In response, Mayor Cherelle Parker issued a statement:

"Every death caused by a vehicle in Philadelphia is a tragedy. Philadelphia police are currently investigating three separate car crashes involving a bicyclist and two pedestrians last night, which took place in Center City, Kensington and East Germantown. The accidents left two persons dead and one person critically injured.

I am deeply saddened by each of the incidents, the loss of life and the injuries suffered.

For years, I have strongly supported proactive measures to ensure the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in our city - like the expansion of the Automated Speed Enforcement camera program, coming to Broad Street. When I served in Harrisburg and City Council, I also championed the installation of speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard, working with colleagues such as PA Rep. John Taylor, Rep. Mike Driscoll and others – an action that subsequent data revealed to have saved lives. It was a critical part of the city’s Vision Zero strategy. I did this work after meeting Latanya Byrd, a courageous woman who lost her niece and three nephews in a horrific accident on Roosevelt Boulevard. I take traffic safety very seriously -- and very personally -- as does my entire Parker administration. We’ll continue that work every day."

In the FY24 budget, there was more than $2 million allocated to Vision Zero. In the FY25 budget, there is $1 million allocated to Vision Zero, but also $1.25 million for "Speed Cushion and Traffic Calming Program" measures.