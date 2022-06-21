Loved ones remember woman killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

Loved ones are grieving the loss of a Philadelphia woman who police say was killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Germantown.

Dia Lee, 21, was crossing Germantown Avenue on Culter Street around 7 p.m. when police say a speeding Tesla struck her and kept driving.

The car is still being sought by police and is said to have extensive damage to the front windshield and passenger's side.

Police shared photos of the wanted vehicle hours after the fatal crash and urged anyone with information to reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Marc Lamont Hill told FOX 29 that Lee worked at his business, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books, since it opened in 2017. He called her death "callous and cruel."

"Dia was the person to cheer you up, Dia was the person to ask how you were doing, Dia was the person to offer hug if you wanted it," Hill said.

Lee studied engendering at John’s Hopkins University and was interested in writing, according to Hill.

"It’s not for me to decide what justice looks like, but I know there is nothing fair or just about a hit-and-run where someone with such a beautiful and bright future is killed and no one is held accountable," Hill said.