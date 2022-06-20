Police: Woman, 21, killed in Germantown hit-and-run

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a young woman Monday night in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Culter Street just before 7 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk with severe head trauma and bleeding heavily.

The unnamed victim was brought to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say she died.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim was crossing Germantown Avenue when a speeding Tesla heading southbound struck the woman.

She was hit with such force police say she was launched 12 feet in the air.

Small said the wanted gray Tesla is believed to have heavy damage to the passenger's side and front windshield.