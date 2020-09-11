Lower Makefield Township hold 9/11 procession at Garden of Reflection

The coronavirus pandemic has forced American's to alter the way in which we reflect upon the most deadly terrorist attack to ever happen on U.S. soil.

In Lower Makefield Township, a drive-thru memorial procession will be held at the Garden of Reflection on Friday night. Of the nearly 3,000 killed during the Sept. 11 attacks, 18 came from Bucks County including 9 from Lower Makefield.

The procession to memorialize those lost 19 years ago today will begin on Woodside Road at 7 p.m. Participants will drive into Memorial Park flanked by a series of lights that will lead to the flag circle and a fragment from the World Trade Center. The procession will also drive past the towering fountains rising to heaven which symbolize hope, according to organizers.

During the procession, participants can tune their radio to a designated station that will play pre-recorded speeches from clergy and victim's families.

More information on Lower Makefield's Sept. 11 memorial service can be found on the township's Facebook page. Those who are unable to attend can watch footage from the service here.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!