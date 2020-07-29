Lower Merion parents concerned over quality of children’s education for fall

A group of Lower Merion School District parents is deeply concerned about the quality of their children's education come fall.

"Junior year is very difficult, AP classes, and kids gearing up for college. I want it to be one that is completely seamless," parent Stacy Bronte said.

The parents say Lower Merion's Virtual Academy, which runs through the Montogomery County Intermediate Unit falls short. They are advocating and even started a petition with some 900 signatures calling for cameras in the classroom with Lower Merion teachers teaching the curriculum.

"For children's mental health, for educational development to be able to hear other students in terms of the classroom to be able to learn off questions and answers. Our children should be given these opportunities," parent Lana Greene said.

A school district spokesperson says the original plan was to use MCIU supplemented by district teachers but after parent input they are "working on a second all virtual option LMSD@ home, which will be taught by LMSD educators following the LMSD curriculum."

Parents plan to hold a protest Thursday. The school district says its family survey is still open and it has not made a decision. The board plans to hold an informational session on Aug. 3 to review its options and a final vote will be taken at a special meeting on Aug. 5.

