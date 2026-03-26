Lower Merion police cleared in fatal shooting of armed wanted man: DA

The Brief Montgomery County officials say officers were cleared in a Feb. 25 shooting in Lower Merion Township. The investigation found police acted lawfully when they fired at a wanted man who was armed. The man, Francis Collier, died from both police gunfire and a self-inflicted wound.



Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that two officers involved in a shooting last month in Lower Merion Township were cleared of wrongdoing after an independent investigation found their use of force was justified.

Officers cleared after shooting during arrest attempt in Lower Merion Township

What we know:

District Attorney Steele said Montgomery County detectives reviewed bodycam and dashcam footage, interviewed officers and collected evidence at the scene.

The officers involved cooperated fully, according to Steele.

The investigation found that police were trying to arrest Francis Collier, who was wanted for serious felony charges, including allegations of rape of a child.

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Police said Collier was a former officer believed to own multiple firearms.

On Feb. 25, at 1:56 a.m., officers found Collier’s Jeep outside his Bala Cynwyd apartment and saw tactical gear inside.

At 3:45 a.m., as Collier approached his vehicle, officers said they heard a gunshot from inside the Jeep and believed they were being fired upon.

They returned fire and later found Collier dead in the back seat.

Steele said, "This was a dangerous situation where police were attempting to arrest an armed man on an arrest warrant. Our investigation determined the facts of this case justified the use of deadly force by police officers."

Police recovered a Sig Sauer pistol from Collier’s lap, along with two rifles, another pistol and a bulletproof vest from the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

According to the DA's office, police had received information about Collier the day before the shooting, including a photo, vehicle description and details about the charges he faced.

Collier was wanted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and was considered armed and dangerous.

Pennsylvania law allows officers to use deadly force if they believe it is necessary to prevent death or serious injury to themselves or others, or to stop the escape of someone who poses a threat, officials said.

Police said Collier died from three gunshot wounds to the head, including one that was self-inflicted.

The officers’ actions were reviewed under Pennsylvania law, which sets strict guidelines for when deadly force is allowed.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the names of the officers involved.

It is also unclear whether any further review or policy changes will follow this investigation.