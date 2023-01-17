Lower Merion police to discuss use of force in controversial traffic stop

Officials from the Lower Merion Police Department are expected to announce the results of their investigation into the use of force during a traffic stop that was captured on video.

An investigation was launched after video surfaced of an officer deploying his stun gun on an unarmed woman before pulling her from her car during a traffic stop back on Jan. 8.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was captured on video by at least two witnesses.

The video, according to those who were there, shows Lower Merion police officers demanding the driver of a maroon Volvo to exit the car. One officer is heard threatening to break the car window after the driver refuses repeated orders from police.

The woman, who witnesses say is a 30-year-old from Norristown, asks officers for a supervisor as she continues to refuse to exit the vehicle. Moments later, witnesses say the woman was tased multiple times and dragged from her car by police and arrested.

She was brought to Lankanau Hospital for a medical condition and later released, according to a witness who spoke to FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Witnesses claim the driver was originally pulled over for tailgating.

The Lower Merion Police Department says the traffic stop happened after a short pursuit, but has provided limited details. Superintendent Mike McGrath told FOX 29 "officers encountered a non-compliant driver who actively resisted their follow-up investigation, force was required to take the driver safely into custody."

The driver had not been charged when police announced the incident was under review back on Jan. 9.

Police will provide an update on their investigation in a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. that you can watch live in this article, or at www.fox29.com/live.