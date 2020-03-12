Lower Merion schools to dismiss early, close Friday, after parent exposed to COVID-19 patient

article

All Lower Merion schools will dismiss early Thursday and be closed on Friday after district officials say a parent was exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Thursday morning, officials say they were notified that a parent of two students - one from Welsh Valley Middle School and one from Penn Valley Elementary School- was exposed to a person who tested presumptively positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Out of an abundance of caution, the family has been placed under quarantine.

Elementary Schools will dismiss at 12:25 p.m., as scheduled.

High schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and Middle schools will dismiss at 1:35 p.m.

All indoor and outdoor after-school activities are canceled.

So far, 13 people have tested presumptively positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Montgomery County.

Among the patients who have tested presumptively positive for novel coronavirus is a cardiologist who works for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia. The doctor was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Officials said the patient tested presumptive positive after "known international exposure." The diagnosis prompted multiple school closures. For a full list a school closures, please click here.

Two other Montgomery County patients, a male and female from Worcester and Lower Gwynedd, are reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and remain in isolation.

A Lower Providence Township police officer who resides in Perkiomen Township also tested presumptively positive and is being monitored at home.

