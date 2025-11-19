Lower Merion Township considers first parking meter rate hike in 26 years

The Brief Lower Merion Township is considering raising parking meter fees for the first time in 26 years. Proposed rates would increase from 50 cents to $1, with some areas seeing a jump to $1.50 per hour. The change aims to generate nearly $1 million for local economic stimulation and meter maintenance.



Residents of Lower Merion Township may soon feel a pinch in their wallets as parking meter fees are set to rise for the first time in over two decades.

What we know:

Commissioners in Lower Merion Township are discussing a proposed ordinance that would double parking meter fees from 50 cents to $1 in most areas.

In specific locations like Rittenhouse Place, Cricket Avenue, Cricket Terrace, and township-owned lots, the cost could rise to $1.50 per hour.

The increase is expected to generate nearly $1 million, which officials hope will boost local businesses and support meter maintenance.

Some residents are concerned about the impact of rising costs on their daily lives.

"The price of living is going up and people are really afraid about the economy and the way the world is going," said Wendy Greenfield, who lives nearby.

Community reactions

What they're saying:

While some residents understand the need for the increase, others find it disappointing.

"It’s fine for me. You think it’s for the best? Honestly, yes. It’s expensive but I understand," said Luis Cantero, who lives nearby.

However, another resident expressed frustration, saying, "There’s not that many places to park anywhere you can park it’s so expensive."

The proposed fee hike aims to create more customer turnover along busy township corridors, benefiting local businesses.

However, some residents remain skeptical about the overall benefits, questioning whether the funds will be used for projects like building a train station or more apartments.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the vote on the proposed ordinance will take place and how soon the changes might be implemented if approved.