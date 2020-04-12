Loyal customers flood Yardley restaurant with orders amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus continues to put a heavy strain on the restaurant and bar business, one Yardley restaurant was overwhelmed with orders from loyal customers.

The Yardley Inn, located at 82 Afton Street, received 250 take-out orders on Sunday. Hungry and loyal customers formed long lines of cars in the parking lot of the historic Pennsylvania eatery.

"Everyone just wants to help. Everyone is saying we’ll never forget you, and thank you for staying open. It’s humbling," Michele Mohollen said.

Sue Geiger has worked at The Yardley Inn for 20 years. She’s the event planner for parties of up to 90 people.

With public gathers banned and restaurants forced to offer pick-up or delivery options, Geiger and the staff at The Yardley Inn have discovered just how loyal their diners are.

"We love them, they have treated us well for well over 25 years, so we have to support them," one customer said.

Frank Daley, who normally serves as the bar manager at The Inn, is one of the many feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a little bit of a hardship," Daley said.

He's also feeling the love of the customers and knows that we'll get through this crisis together.

“We’re all in this together, and everybody’s been so nice, it’s unbelievable," Daley said.

