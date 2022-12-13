'Luckiest boy in the world': Philly dog paralyzed after being hit by train recovering at foster home

article

Lucky the dog has had quite the devastating journey thus far, but things are finally looking up - and he is finally getting all the love and care he truly deserves!

The now-beloved dog gained local attention after he was found paralyzed on SEPTA train tracks in Philadelphia earlier this month. He had been left there for several days, according to Philly Rescue Angels.

"Someone has literally dumped this poor dog on the train tracks, he has been laying here for two days," the organization said. "He has literally been laying his body down and the train has been going over him."

Lucky lost the ability to use his back legs after suffering from a severe spinal cord injury. Doctors believe he was hit by a train.

Philly Rescue Angels called on the community for donations to help poor Lucky get the medical attention he needed, including surgery.

On Monday, the nonprofit posted an amazing update - Lucky is out of the hospital and finally resting at a foster home!

"We broke Lucky out of the hospital! He is in his foster home, eating, playing, chewing bones, and turning into a very happy boy!"

The nonprofit says Lucky's fosters are experienced, and that everything has been "great" so far.

"We are allowing Lucky to decompress and get use to his new way of life… Lucky has been the best boy!"

Anyone interested in donating to Lucky's recovery fund can send funds to Philly Rescue Angels through Venmo (Phillyrescueangles), Cashapp ($phillyrescueangels), or Paypal (phillyrescueangels@gmail.com).



