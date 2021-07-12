Lyft driver shot during robbery attempt in Germantown, police say

article

A Lyft driver is making a recovery after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Germantown.

The incident happened at 2:49 a.m. on the 4000 block of Wayne Avenue.

When police responded, they found a 45-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand and chest. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation learned the the victim was working as a Lyft driver an was stopped on Wayne Avenue in order to wait for his next job assignment.

While in hisar, the victim was approached by an unknown vehicle and the occupants inside asked for directions to a gas station. He provided the instructions and they left, only to return twice more.

On the third return, the occupants of the vehicle exited and announced a robbery. One of the occupants, a male, was armed with a gun.

According to police, the victim began to fight with the male when one of them fired a gunshot once. The bullet struck the victim in his left hand and chest.

The males immediately got back into their vehicle and fled towards Berkley Street, police say.

So far, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

